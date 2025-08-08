Twitter
China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; know its features

While traditional supercomputers can be power-hungry, Darwin Monkey operates on just 2,000 watts, making it highly energy-efficient.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; know its features

Chinese scientists have created a brain-inspired computer named Darwin Monkey. Developed by researchers at Zhejiang University, this revolutionary machine is built using over 20 billion AI neurons and its creators claim it mimics the human brain in both structure and function.

Ultra-Efficient Power Consumption

According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), Darwin Monkey is powered by 960 Darwin-3 chips, which together generate more than 100 billion synapses—the connections that allow neurons to communicate. This architecture enables the computer to process information with brain-like speed and efficiency.

While traditional supercomputers can be power-hungry, Darwin Monkey operates on just 2,000 watts, making it highly energy-efficient.

Darwin Monkey isn’t just fast—it’s smart. It can tackle logical reasoning and mathematical problems, and it’s expected to significantly enhance AI capabilities. But its potential goes beyond artificial intelligence: scientists say it can simulate the brains of animals like macaque monkeys, mice, and zebrafish, offering new insights into neuroscience.

This opens doors for advancements in medical research, robotics, and data processing, making it a game-changer across multiple fields.

Based on Neuromorphic Computing

The technology behind Darwin Monkey is called neuromorphic computing, which replicates the structure and function of the human brain. It allows the computer to learn, make decisions, and retain information—just like a biological brain.

It also uses spiking neural networks, a system that mimics how real neurons fire and communicate, making its operations even more lifelike.

What was the 'Darwin Mouse'

This isn’t Zhejiang University’s first brain-like computer. Back in 2020, they introduced the Darwin Mouse, which featured 120 million AI neurons. Darwin Monkey is its advanced successor, boasting over 20 billion neurons and a host of upgrades, including a more sophisticated neural system and a new operating system.

