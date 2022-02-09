Chimpanzee mom tends to son's wounds - WATCH viral video

A mother's instincts are amazing and it is no different in animals. Caring for a wounded child comes naturally to a mother. Now, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a chimpanzee applying unidentified insects to a wound on her son's foot for the first time.

Scientists observed this behaviour in chimpanzees in the west African nation of Gabon, noticing that the apes not only use insects to treat their own wounds, but also those of their peers.

According to Daily Mail, Suzee, the mother chimpanzee, was seen inspecting the wound of her son, who is referred to as Sia. Suzee caught an insect and placed it into her mouth before applying it to Sia's wound.

The research, published Monday in the journal Current Biology, marks an important contribution to ongoing scientific debate about the ability of chimpanzees – and of animals in general – to selflessly help others.