Chilling viral video of boy drowning in Chambal river; rescued by SDRF team: Watch

Most crocodiles are reported to dwell in the Chambal River. In a horrifying incident, a boyfell into this river. The entire incident was recorded on video and was shared on social media. The widely shared video showed a little boy fighting for his life and crying for rescue as he was drowning in a crocodile-infested river.

The youngster can be seen yelling for help while crocodiles can be seen circling him. Fortunately, a squad from the State Disaster Response Force was able to save the youngster. Many online users claimed that the Chambal river was in the video.

Sachin Kaushik, an officer from Uttar Pradesh, posted this video on Twitter. The viral tweet has received over 6,000 likes and nearly 1 lakh views since it was posted. One user appreciated the efforts by the rescue team and wrote, “Timely action by rescue team. Commendable effort. Should be rewarded.”

Another user commented on the bravery of the kid and said, “This is real heroic deed. Chambal river, crocodiles and the fighter kid. Salute to the rescue team”.

