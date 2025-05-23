The video, posted on Instagram by @insidehistory, has sparked fear among viewers, while some even praised the man for being composed during such a tense situation.

People, in general, are terrified of snakes due to their mysterious nature, venomous bite, and unpredictable movements. A man in Uttarakhand was left stunned after he found a huge snake lurking in his bed. This incident took place on Wednesday while the man was sleeping and saw a king cobra climbing onto the bed. Despite its scary sight, the man did not move, remained calm and filmed the entire experience on his mobile phone.

The video, posted on Instagram by @insidehistory, has sparked fear among viewers, while some even praised the man for being composed during such a tense situation.

''In a startling incident from Uttarakhand, India, a King Cobra silently entered a village home and slithered over a sleeping man! The giant serpent, known as the world’s longest venomous snake, glided soundlessly through the open door and made its way across the floor, eventually climbing onto the bed. Unaware of the danger, the man remained still as the cobra passed directly over him before slipping into a corner of the room. Despite the terrifying nature of the encounter, the snake did not harm the man. This unusual behaviour reflects a lesser-known aspect of the King Cobra’s nature: while highly venomous and potentially deadly, King Cobras are not inherently aggressive toward humans. They are generally shy and prefer to avoid confrontation. Most attacks occur only when the snake feels threatened or cornered, the caption read.

How the internet reacted

One user wrote, ''Why’s bro chill bout it?''

''Geez. My heart would have stopped beating instantly,'' another user wrote.

''Not the snake saying “peekaboo” at the end, ''commented a third user.

''Bro must have travelled in Mumbai trains to remain to calm in stressful situations,'' a user said.

''I ran out of my room watching this,'' said another user.

About the king cobra

The king cobra, mainly found in forests across India and Southeast Asia, is the world's longest venomous snake. It can grow up to 18 feet in length and has the ability to raise one-third of its body off the ground and flare its hood when threatened.

