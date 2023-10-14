Headlines

World Cup 2023: Why Ishan Kishan not playing in India vs Pakistan match today?

Israel-Hamas war: Tamil Nadu professor stranded in conflict zone, husband calls for help

Watch: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping e-cigarette in dressing room during Australia vs South Africa match

‘Even wars have rules…’: UN chief calls Israel's relocation ultimatum in Gaza 'extremely dangerous'

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice for Ek Tha Tiger

Chilling silent hunt: Leopard's midnight ambush on sleeping dog caught on camera, watch

In a shocking wildlife encounter captured on CCTV, a stealthy leopard infiltrated an urban apartment complex, seizing a sleeping dog right from under its owner's nose.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

In a chilling wildlife encounter that has left the internet in awe, a daring leopard silently infiltrated an urban apartment complex, ultimately snatching a sleeping dog from right under its owner's nose. The heart-stopping incident, caught on the apartment's CCTV camera, highlights the growing conflict between humans and wildlife, a situation spurred by human-induced environmental changes.

In the past, when the forests were thick and lush, the boundaries between human settlements and the wild remained distinct. Wild animals, like this stealthy leopard, found ample sustenance and habitat in their natural surroundings, rarely feeling the need to encroach on human territory. However, as humanity's unchecked greed drove deforestation to new heights, it significantly reduced the living space available to these majestic creatures.

The results of such rampant deforestation were stark. As forested areas dwindled, wild animals faced not only diminishing living space but also food shortages. In search of sustenance, they began venturing into urban areas, where encounters with humans often took a dangerous turn.

This event serves as a glaring example of the consequences of our actions. The video shows a seemingly peaceful scene – a dog nestled comfortably outside a flat, oblivious to the imminent danger. In an instant, the leopard seizes the unsuspecting canine by its neck. A swift, fierce struggle follows, leaving bloodstains on the stairwell, and the leopard manages to escape, clutching its prey.

 It is important to note that the video contains disturbing content, and viewer discretion is advised.

Startled by the dog's frantic cries, two people rush out of the flat. However, they arrive only to find a grisly scene – bloodstains on the stairs, and no sign of the leopard or the dog. The video of this heart-stopping encounter quickly circulates on social media, and it has shocked viewers.

