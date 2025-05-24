The school has taken this responsibility seriously, offering nutritious, well-balanced vegetarian meals planned by expert nutritionists.

For many parents, raising children comes with countless worries, and one of the biggest is making sure their kids eat healthy, especially when they're away at school. In India, where top schools often come with a high price tag, one school stands out not just for its academics but also for the care it takes of its students’ health — Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Known for its celebrity connections, with the children of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kareena Kapoor studying there, this school has become a symbol of excellence. But what truly impresses many parents is something far more personal. The school provides both breakfast and lunch for all students, according to reports.

This means parents no longer have to wake up early to prepare tiffins or worry about whether their child is eating enough or eating right. The school has taken this responsibility seriously, offering nutritious, well-balanced vegetarian meals planned by expert nutritionists.

According to media reports, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has helped design the school’s menu, which focuses on wholesome Indian dishes. Students enjoy meals like dal, roti, and sabzi for lunch. Breakfast options are just as thoughtful — including South Indian items, poha, fruits, and dry fruits. The school also features a special salad counter and even plans cheat days to keep things fun for the children.

These meals are not just about taste; they are designed to support the physical and mental growth of students. The focus on brain-boosting nutrients helps kids stay alert and energetic throughout the school day. Parents, in turn, feel peace of mind knowing their children are being nourished well and staying away from junk food.

Founded in 2003, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is located in the upscale Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. It is named after the late Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries, and is run by the Ambani family, with Nita Ambani as its chairperson.