Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Child washes father’s laptop in viral video, leaves netizens in splits

A toddler decided to washed her father’s laptop.

Reported By:DNA webteam| Edited By: DNA webteam |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

Child washes father’s laptop in viral video, leaves netizens in splits
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Children are adorable, and spending time with them is enjoyable. They are always busy doing something during their growing years, whether it is playing or scribbling on walls. But, in a recent turn of events,a toddler decided to washed her father’s laptop. You will ask why did the child did this? because she heard her father saying that it had ‘junk’ in it. 

 

The incident occurred in China when the girl's mother discovered her daughter in the bathroom attempting to wash a Macbook with soap and dipping it in a bucket of water. According to the South China Morning Post, the mother nearly died of rage after discovering her daughter's deed. "It's because my husband complained at breakfast that his computer had too much junk on it." "So our daughter decided to assist him in cleaning it," she told the publication.

Read: ‘Jijaji UK ke PM ban gaye’: Desi Twitter flooded with memes over Britain PM Rishi Sunak’s Infosys connection

Needless to mention, the video went viral for the obvious reasons.  While the incident may appear to be innocuous to some, many people commented on how heartbreaking the video was.  One person in the comments wrote, "Aww cutie piee." Another person said, "She is so cute. That's how babies amuse themselves." A third person added, "feeling bad for dad.. sad"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'
Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Players who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event
From Ekta Kapoor's XXX to Mastizaade: Erotic films and web series that sparked controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.