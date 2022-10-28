Child washes father’s laptop in viral video, leaves netizens in splits

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Children are adorable, and spending time with them is enjoyable. They are always busy doing something during their growing years, whether it is playing or scribbling on walls. But, in a recent turn of events,a toddler decided to washed her father’s laptop. You will ask why did the child did this? because she heard her father saying that it had ‘junk’ in it.

The incident occurred in China when the girl's mother discovered her daughter in the bathroom attempting to wash a Macbook with soap and dipping it in a bucket of water. According to the South China Morning Post, the mother nearly died of rage after discovering her daughter's deed. "It's because my husband complained at breakfast that his computer had too much junk on it." "So our daughter decided to assist him in cleaning it," she told the publication.

Needless to mention, the video went viral for the obvious reasons. While the incident may appear to be innocuous to some, many people commented on how heartbreaking the video was. One person in the comments wrote, "Aww cutie piee." Another person said, "She is so cute. That's how babies amuse themselves." A third person added, "feeling bad for dad.. sad"