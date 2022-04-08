‘Chief Meme Officer’: Elon Musk’s appointment to Twitter board sparks hilarious memefest by netizens

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently bought massive shares of Twitter, which is one of the leading social networking sites in the world. After disclosing a 9.2 percent stock in the company, Musk became the largest shareholder in Twitter.

According to the company’s official filings, Musk has been classified as a Class II director and his term will expire at Twitter’s 2024 annual stockholder meeting. Thus, the billionaire has also become an official member of the Twitter board.

Announcing the same, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on social media, “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board.”

Making a meme on himself, Musk tweeted a popular photo of him smoking during an interview, along with the caption, “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit!” This hilarious tweet further sparked a memefest on Twitter, making jokes about Musk’s appointment to the board.

Here are some of the funniest memes shared on Twitter by the netizens.

Parag and Elon in Twitter boardroom pic.twitter.com/lswslEmqtm — Nikhil (@iNikhil) April 5, 2022

Elon Musk, Chief Meme Officer at Twitter April 4, 2022

It was right in front of us the whole time pic.twitter.com/7aO0rsx9VV — greg (@greg16676935420) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk walking into the twitter boardroom like… pic.twitter.com/DZePszUP1B — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk has always been a prominent personality on social media, and always posts his opinion and notorious memes on some of the trending and topical issues of the world. He has been known to have witty and controversial retorts to many situations.

Musk recently purchased 9.2 percent of the Twitter stock and became the biggest shareholder of the company. He also posted a poll on Twitter, asking if the social networking site should have an ‘Edit’ option for the content. The poll caught a lot of traction online.

Twitter later announced that they have been working on introducing an edit option for the site for almost a year now, and the feature will be launched soon after conducting proper tests.