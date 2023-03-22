Chief Meme Officer at Rs 1 lakh per month salary, Bengaluru company's job post goes viral (Representational Image)

Memes these days have become one of the best ways to disseminate information. Even governments and other organisations such as police, and hospitals use memes to create awareness among people. Several companies also post jobs for meme creators. Even pages on Instagram and Facebook earned decent money by creating funny memes.

Along similar lines, a Bengaluru-based company called StockGro is looking for a Chief Meme Officer (CMO). The company is also paying Rs 1 lakh per month salary for the post. And if you are a meme lover and know how to create memes, then this job is for you.

The company recently shared the post on LinkedIn. StockGro is an investment platform which requires a candidate to turn finance and the stock market into memes, especially for GenZ and millennials.

According to the StockGro Chief Meme Officer Job description, it is looking for a chief meme officer to turn finance and the stock market into a laughter riot. This is because, by memes, GenZ likes to learn new things.

“As the Chief Meme Officer, you will be tasked with creating content that not only makes us laugh but also stays true to our brand’s tone and message," said JD for Chief Meme officer of StockGro.

The company has urged people on LinkedIn to refer their meme-enthusiastic friends for this job and they can win an iPad if the person they refer is hired. Check out the job post here: