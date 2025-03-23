After Mahakumbh girl Monalisa Bhosle went viral for her unique appearance - dark skin and amber eyes - a new video featuring 'Chhoti Monalisa' has gone viral, grabbing netizens' attention.

After Mahakumbh girl Monalisa Bhosle went viral for her unique appearance - dark skin and amber eyes - a new video featuring 'Chhoti Monalisa' has gone viral, grabbing netizens' attention.

Or should we say, 'mini version' of Monalisa? In the now-viral clip, a man is seen speaking to the little girl with a striking resemblance with Monalisa Bhosle. As he says, "Yeh rahi chhoti Monalisa", the girl jokingly says, "Tera mobile phod denge" (I will break your mobile).

The little girl was seen wearing a beautiful nose pin, just like Monalisa Bhosle. Her beautiful dark skin and big eyes are the reason we're saying she is the mini version of Monalisa.

Watch

"Ujjain mein mili chhoti si Monalisa", the video was titled.

Here's how netizens reacted

While users are in awe over her striking resemblance with the Mahakumbh girl, many others are astonished with her bold reply to the man who was trying to speak to her.

"Yeh toh badi khatarnak hai", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Mini Monalisa naraz ho gayi".