Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and remedies for divine blessings

Hanuman Puja on Chhoti Diwali is a key ritual observed to seek protection from evil forces and blessings for strength and success. Celebrated on October 19-20, 2025, the puja includes offerings like vermillion, mustard oil lamps, and boondi laddus. It honours Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram.

As Diwali draws near, the entire nation prepares for one of the most celebrated festivals in India. While the festivities officially kick off with Dhanteras on October 18, a special ritual takes centre stage the day before Diwali, Hanuman Puja on Chhoti Diwali. Celebrated predominantly in Gujarat and other parts of India, this ritual holds great significance, especially for those seeking protection from negative energies and a prosperous year ahead.

When Is Hanuman Puja on Chhoti Diwali?

In 2025, Hanuman Puja on Chhoti Diwali will be observed on October 19. According to the Drik Panchang, the puja begins at 1:51 PM on October 19 and concludes at 3:44 PM on October 20. The most auspicious time to perform the Hanuman Puja or the Hanuman Puja Muhurat is between 11:41 PM and 12:31 AM, falling on the night of October 19-20. This is the ideal time for devotees to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman.

Why Is Hanuman Worshipped Before Diwali?

The worship of Lord Hanuman on Chhoti Diwali is tied to his close connection with Lord Ram. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan is celebrated during Diwali. Hanuman, being an unwavering devotee of Lord Ram, was granted a special blessing from him. It is believed that Lord Ram told Hanuman that he would always be worshipped before Ram, making Hanuman Puja on the day before Diwali an essential ritual for many.

Additionally, this day coincides with Kali Chaudas, a time when it is believed that dark forces are at their strongest. Worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day is said to offer protection against evil energies and bring courage to face life's challenges.

Powerful Remedies to Please Lord Hanuman

Lord Hanuman is revered for his strength, bravery, and loyalty. Many devotees turn to him for protection and blessings, especially during Chhoti Diwali. Performing Hanuman Puja on this auspicious day is believed to bring courage, remove obstacles, and ensure success in one's endeavours. Here are a few powerful remedies to please Lord Hanuman:

Vermillion and Ghee: Applying a mixture of vermillion and pure ghee on Lord Hanuman's idol is believed to remove financial troubles and bring prosperity to the devotee's life.

Mustard Oil Lamp: Lighting a mustard oil lamp and performing Hanuman Aarti during the puja is a way to seek divine protection and ward off negativity.

Betel Leaves: Offering betel leaves or a garland made of them is said to please Lord Hanuman. These offerings are traditionally known to attract blessings and remove obstacles in life.

Boondi Laddus or Jaggery and Gram: Offering boondi laddus or a mix of jaggery and gram is a common practice. These offerings are thought to invite Lord Hanuman’s blessings for health, wealth, and success.

Tulsi Leaves or Garland: Many devotees also offer Tulsi leaves or a Tulsi garland to Lord Hanuman. This is believed to bring strength, wisdom, and spiritual growth.

Hanuman Puja on Chhoti Diwali is a powerful ritual for protection, strength, and success. By following these simple yet profound offerings and remedies, devotees can seek the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman, ensuring peace and prosperity in the year ahead. As Diwali approaches, the worship of Lord Hanuman becomes a meaningful way to begin the festival with a sense of security, devotion, and faith.