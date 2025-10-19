FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Chhoti Diwali 2025, celebrated today on October 19, marks the triumph of light over darkness.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before the grand festival of Diwali. This year, Chhoti Diwali 2025 will be observed with great devotion and joy on Sunday, October 19.

On this sacred day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Hanuman, seeking wealth, strength, and protection.

Religious significance of Chhoti Diwali

According to Hindu mythology, Chhoti Diwali commemorates the day when Lord Krishna defeated the demon king Narakasura, releasing 16,000 women he had imprisoned. This victory is seen as a symbol of the ultimate triumph of dharma over adharma.

Chaturdashi date and puja timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi for Naraka Chaturdashi in 2025 will begin at 1:51 pm on October 19 and end at 3:44 pm on October 20.

This period is considered highly auspicious. Here are several important yogas and muhurats that fall during this time:

  • Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: All day
  • Brahma Muhurta: 4:43 am-5:34 am

ALSO READ: Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

  • Abhijit Muhurta: 11:43 am-12:29 pm
  • Vijay Muhurta: 2:00 pm-2:45 pm
  • Twilight Muhurat: 5:47 pm-6:13 pm
  • Evening Sandhya: 5:47 pm-7:03 pm
  • Amrit Kaal: 9:59 am-11:44 am
  • Amrit Siddhi Yoga: 5:49 pm-6:25 am

These timings are perfect for performing Lakshmi Puja, Hanuman Puja, and lighting diyas to invite prosperity and peace into your home.

Yam Deepak Muhurat

One of the most significant rituals of Chhoti Diwali is lighting the Yam Deepak. This sacred lamp is placed in the southern direction of the home in the name of Lord Yamraj.

It is believed that lighting this lamp removes the fear of untimely death, wards off negativity, and brings happiness, harmony, and prosperity to the family.

For Chhoti Diwali 2025, the Yam Deepak Muhurat is from 5:47 pm to 7:03 pm. Devotees are advised to light the diya during this time while praying for safety, longevity, and divine protection for their loved ones.

ALSO READ: Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and remedies for divine blessings

