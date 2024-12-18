Family members reported that Anand had felt dizzy and fainted shortly after returning from a bath.

In a shocking and tragic incident, a 35-year-old man in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur district died after reportedly swallowing a live chick. The act, suspected by villagers to be connected to occult practices, resulted in suffocation and his untimely demise.

The deceased, identified as Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village, was rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur after collapsing at home. Family members reported that Anand had felt dizzy and fainted shortly after returning from a bath. Despite efforts to save him, his condition worsened, and he passed away.

During the post-mortem, doctors were taken aback when they discovered the chick lodged inside Anand’s body. Dr Santu Bag, who performed the autopsy, stated that the chick, approximately 20 cm in length, was stuck in a manner that obstructed both his airway and food passage, leading to asphyxiation.

“This is the first case of its kind I have encountered in my career, having conducted over 15,000 post-mortems. The findings shocked all of us,” Dr Bag said.

According to local villagers, Anand had been struggling with infertility and was reportedly in contact with a local occultist. It is speculated that swallowing the live chick was part of a ritual aimed at fulfilling his wish to become a father. While these claims are yet to be verified, they highlight the role of superstitious beliefs in the tragedy.

The police have been informed about the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Anand’s death. Authorities are working to determine whether external influences, such as the involvement of the occultist, played a role in the fatal act.