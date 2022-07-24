Chhattisgarh: Traffic cop finds bag with Rs 45 lakh, hands it over at police station

Chhattisgarh: Impressed by his honesty, senior officials have announced a reward for the traffic constable, Nilamber Sinha.

A traffic policeman in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday displayed exemplary honesty by handing over a bag containing Rs 45 lakh to a local police station, an official said.

Traffic constable Nilamber Sinha, attached to the Kayabandha post in Nava Raipur, found the bag in the morning on a stretch of road under the Mana police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Rathore.

"After checking the bag and finding Rs 45 lakh in 2000 and 500 notes inside, he informed senior officials and deposited the bag at the Civil Lines police station," the Additional SP said.

Senior officials announced a reward for Sinha, he added. Civil Lines police has started a probe to find out the provenance of the cash, the official said.

READ | Mehreen Qazi shares new photo with this beautiful message for IAS Athar Aamir Khan