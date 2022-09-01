‘Alcohol has many benefits’: Chhattisgarh Congress leader gives drinking tips at de-addiction rally, goes viral

Congress leader Premsai Singh (Photo - Twitter)

A Congress minister has recently gone viral on social media due to his controversial remarks on alcohol during a de-addiction drive in Chhattisgarh. During both the videos, the Congress leader was heard making remarks on alcohol and road accidents.

Chhattisgarh minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam took the stage to address the crowd at a de-addiction drive in the state, where he was seen talking about drinking alcohol. The video where he talked about the “many benefits of alcohol” has now gone viral on social media.

"People talk about alcohol and the harms associated with it, but no one talks about the many benefits also attached to it. Also, when we talk about alcohol, we should remember the proper way of drinking it, there is dilution and there is a proper ratio in which alcohol should be diluted with water," he can be heard saying at the event.

#WATCH | At a de-addiction drive, Chhattisgarh Min Premsai Singh Tekam says, "There should be self-control. I once went to a meeting where they spoke for & against liquor. One side spoke of its benefits. Liquor should be diluted, there should be a duration (to consume it)"(31.8) pic.twitter.com/FE8HJd3ktD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

In the viral clips, the minister can also be heard saying that road accidents don’t take place where the roads are bad, but happen where roads are good since people drive ahead at full speed.

"We get calls from people about the poor conditions of the road, but road accidents don't occur on those roads. While, the places with very good roads, their people drive at full speed, and accidents happen there," the minister can be heard saying, as per PTI reports.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Madhya Pradesh shocker: Newborn baby's head found in Jabalpur market, police launch probe