Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Chhattisgarh: Boiling hot water comes out of well in Kondagaon, video goes viral

Here, the 7-year-old well is providing boiling hot water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

Chhattisgarh: Boiling hot water comes out of well in Kondagaon, video goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: For decades, wells have been used to give out water. It is commonly used in rural areas to provide people with access to fresh underground water for their needs.  In other words, wells generally give cold and fresh water, but not in Mathura village of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. Here, the 7-year-old well is providing boiling hot water.  A video of the whole scenario is also going viral on social media.


According to experts, it could be caused by the presence of sulfur rocks beneath, which could also explain why hot water has started to pour into the well here.  Earlier a much similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Guna where the local police found a hand pump dispensing liquor instead of water.

The engineering marvel was discovered when police raided the hamlet and discovered eight barrels of liquor buried underground. Drums of liquor were hidden underground a few metres from houses, and the accused then installed hand pumps over them, which were connected to drums of liquor. See the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other products Google may launch at October 6 event
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.