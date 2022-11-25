Chhattisgarh: Boiling hot water comes out of well in Kondagaon, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: For decades, wells have been used to give out water. It is commonly used in rural areas to provide people with access to fresh underground water for their needs. In other words, wells generally give cold and fresh water, but not in Mathura village of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. Here, the 7-year-old well is providing boiling hot water. A video of the whole scenario is also going viral on social media.



According to experts, it could be caused by the presence of sulfur rocks beneath, which could also explain why hot water has started to pour into the well here. Earlier a much similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Guna where the local police found a hand pump dispensing liquor instead of water.

The engineering marvel was discovered when police raided the hamlet and discovered eight barrels of liquor buried underground. Drums of liquor were hidden underground a few metres from houses, and the accused then installed hand pumps over them, which were connected to drums of liquor.