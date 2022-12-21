Search icon
Chhattisgarh: BJP leader appears in cricket helmet to public meeting for THIS reason

BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar spoke during a public meeting on Tuesday while wearing a cricket helmet in protest of a stone-pelting incident.

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar spoke during a public meeting on Tuesday while wearing a cricket helmet in protest of a stone-pelting incident. The video of the same has gone crazy viral on social media. While his appearance in a cricket helmet stunned everyone, he explained that he wore it in protest of the stone-pelting attack on him in Supela.

In his remarks at the event, the BJP leader stated, "In Supela, stones were thrown at me. But the stone throwers forgot that they were targeting the people of Chhattisgarh, not just me." Chandrakar also lambasted Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for claiming that his party provided 'freedom to the country,' and questioned whether anyone from the BJP made similar sacrifices during the freedom struggle.

"Which Congressman was a martyr in the freedom struggle? There was no Congressman among those who gave their lives for the cause. Can Kharge-ji name one other Congressman who died for the country besides Lal Lajpat Rai? "He stated. He also retaliated against Kharge for his 'dog' remark.

"It is not polite to refer to someone as a dog. This is the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family "He continued. Chandrakar was speaking at a BJP meeting in Durg ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections next year. There were reports of stone-throwing incidents at a BJP event in Supela. The incident was reported to police, but the perpetrators have yet to be identified.

