A video featuring a woman performing a Chhath Puja ritual has gone viral online. As she offered her prayers to the Lord Surya, a snake was spotted slithering towards her. While many would find such a sight alarming, the woman remained completely clam by the presence of the dangerous reptile.

In the now-viral video, it can be seen that the woman standing in a water body, praying and offering fruits and sweets to the rising sun. During this ritual, a Krait snake slithered towards her. However, instead of panicking or fleeing upon noticing the snake, she remained calm and gently swayed to the side to allow the reptile to pass. The snake then moved away without causing any harm.

The woman's display of calmness in a potentially dangerous situation resonated with internet users. After being shared, the video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and numerous comments.

Many users praised the woman for her composed behaviour. One user said, “Her devotion is truly inspiring. Faith over fear!" Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “This is a true testament to the power of faith and belief."

Pointing out the potential danger depicted in the video, one user commented, “If a banded Krait bites, there’s only a 10% chance of survival."

In a lighter vein, another user humorously inquired, “How much aura did Aunty Ji gain from it?”, while some suggested that the snake might have been attracted to the Chhath Puja special sweet, ‘Thekua’.

Meanwhile, Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that includes various rituals focused on purity and devotion. This year, the celebrations commenced on November 5 and concluded on November 8.