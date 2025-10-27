Chhath Puja 2025: 7 Bhojpuri chhath songs from Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh for festive celebration

As Chhath Puja 2025 begins, Bhojpuri devotional songs by legends like Sharda Sinha, Pawan Singh, and Khesari Lal Yadav bring festivity to devotees across India.

Chhath Puja 2025, celebrated across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Jharkhand, the air was filled with chants, laughter, and above all, the heart-touching rhythm of Bhojpuri Chhath songs. These songs are not just melodies; they are emotional connections between generations, carrying stories of faith, motherhood, and gratitude to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev (the Sun God).

Here’s a look at seven Bhojpuri Chhath songs that define this year’s festive season, blending tradition with today’s musical heartbeat.

1. ‘ Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya ’ : Sharda Sinha

Chhath Puja celebration feels incomplete without the soothing and soulful voice of late Sharda Sinha, fondly known as the 'Queen of Bhojpuri folk.' Her iconic song ‘Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya’ continues to be the festival’s eternal anthem.

2. ‘ Aara Piya ’ : Khesari Lal Yadav and Punita Priya

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Punita Priya, this emotional track portrays a woman’s heartfelt devotion and longing for her husband during Chhath.

3. ‘ Chal Bhauji Hali Hali ’ : Pawan Singh and Sonu Nigam

A rare and powerful collaboration between Pawan Singh and Sonu Nigam, ‘Chal Bhauji Hali Hali’ is full of festive energy. Directed by Ravi Pandit and composed by Arun Bihari, this song brings together devotion and celebration.

4. ‘Ugg Ho Dinanath’ : Priyanka Singh

Priyanka Singh reintroduces one of the most beloved traditional Chhath songs, ‘Ugg Ho Dinanath’, originally sung by Sharda Sinha. Her modern version maintains the spiritual intensity while adding a contemporary touch.

ALSO READ: Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful festive photos

5. ‘Ae Chhathi Maiya ’ : Arvind Akela Kallu

Popular Bhojpuri singer Arvind Akela Kallu delivers a touching performance in ‘Ae Chhathi Maiya’. Written by Ashutosh Tiwari and composed by Priyanshu Singh, this song tells the heartfelt story of a woman praying for motherhood.

6. ‘ Babua Je Rahite Mai Mai Kahite ’ : Pawan Singh

The song is a soulful prayer that expresses a devotee’s plea for blessings and children. With emotional lyrics and powerful vocals, it resonates deeply with listeners, making it a must-play during evening rituals.

7. ‘ Baanjhi Kewdwa Dhaile Thaadh ’ : Sharda Sinha

The song narrates a devotee’s unwavering faith in Chhathi Maiya, celebrating strength and resilience in Sharda Sinha’s expressive voice.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today