Chess pieces come alive: Industrialist Anand Mahindra hails 'superb' video, WATCH

The video transforms artists into live chess characters in an effort to promote the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 being held in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra's chairman and industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares interesting photos, videos and thoughts with his millions of followers on Twitter. The business tycoon recently shared a stunning classical dance video depicting a chess board where the different pieces come alive. 

The stunning choreography was hailed by Mahindra who shared it on the micro-blogging platform.

"Superb. Choreographed, I’m told, by Ms Kavitha Ramu, Collector Pudukkottai. Makes the chess pieces come alive in our imagination. Also it has authenticity, given the game was invented in India. Bravo!," he tweeted.

 

 

The video was made by District Administration of Pudukkottai and is said to be choreographed by the District Collector Ms Kavitha Ramu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also hailed the beautiful dance video a few days back. 

"District administrations have taken various intiatives to promote #chessolympiad22. This beautiful video is by District Administration, Pudukkottai in which Classical, Folk, Mal Yutham and Silambam artists magically transport us to a World of creative fantasy," he tweeted.

 

 

The 44th Chess Olympiad, which is being held in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, began on July 28 and will go on till August 10. Hosts India dominated day 1 of the Olympiad as all six teams started their campaign with a winning start.

READ | Man takes Mahindra Treo electric auto rickshaw to Khardung La Pass, Anand Mahindra shares video

 

