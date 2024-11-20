Many users humorously compared the image to scenes from post-apocalyptic films, others expressed serious concerns about the alarming pollution levels and urged for immediate action to tackle the issue.

Delhi NCR is currently grappling with a significant environmental crisis as winter sets in. Thick layers of pollution and dust have enveloped the region, resulting in dangerously poor air quality. Residents are facing severe difficulties, with experts likening the harmful effects of the air to smoking over 40 cigarettes daily. The situation has worsened to the extent that schools have had to close. The crisis drew further attention when a striking photo emerged online, highlighting the severity of the pollution and its environmental impact.

An image taken from a balcony shows the yellow-tinted skies over Noida, resembling a scene from a post-apocalyptic film. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, the photo was initially suspected to be edited, but it actually captures the thick, murky skies resulting from dangerously high pollution levels in the area. The user captioned the post, "Friend sent this view from her balcony in Noida. NCR is f***** beyond measure."

A photo depicting the hazy skies of Delhi-NCR has gone viral, garnering over 1 million views. While many users humorously compared the image to scenes from post-apocalyptic films, others expressed serious concerns about the alarming pollution levels and urged for immediate action to tackle the issue.

Friend sent this view from her balcony in Noida. NCR is fucked beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/b5HtYZLk17 — Scion of Mewar (@BromActivist) November 18, 2024

Taking to the comment section, a user said, “Looking like a post-apocalyptic earth." Another said, “Delhi NCR is not liveable anymore."

A third user wrote, “Looks like the movie scene from Kalki," while someone said, “Chernobyl (Indian Version)." "Delhi is Mexico filter of Hollywood RN (Right now),"said another user.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe plus' category, with a report from news agency AFP indicating that PM2.5 pollutant levels were 60 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended daily limit. The average air quality index (AQI) for the day was recorded at 488, falling within the 'severe plus' range.