Amid heavy rains in Chennai, some of the residents turned to park their vehicles inside their apartments to ensure safety from waterlogging in low-lying areas.



As heavy rains continued to inundate Chennai, the residents turned to unconventional ways to protect their possessions. In a time when people’s safety is of prime concern, some residents have prioritised their vehicles and ensured they are not damaged due to water-logging. The pictures of apartments having two-wheelers parked inside their common area have gone viral.

Velachery resident Kavitha Vishnu Vardhini took to her X(formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a photo of her corridor which was lined with scooters, bikes and cycles. She also mentioned that she lives on the fourth floor of the apartment. One of the users even questioned the parking, to which the resident replied, “Cz the parking on the ground floor is expected to be flooded (last yr it did).” Chennai’s Velachery often faces flooding problems during heavy rains.

Another resident Vinoth Chellan also posted a picture of his hall in which his motorbikes could be seen parked. In the caption, he stated that he “lifted the bullet and parked in the hall”. The X posts have grabbed the attention of netizens who flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. A user poked fun saying, “Hope in Chennai we need to install bigger lifts to accommodate cars also.” Another user commented, “It’s ok for this heavy rain, but people should not continue it as a daily routine.” Check out the posts here:

Inga enga Room eh paarunga. We even lifted the bullet and parked in the hall #ChennaiRains #NEMoonsoon #RedAlert pic.twitter.com/wpwxo1DVq7 — Vinoth Chellan (@vinothchellan) October 14, 2024

Besides Velachery, Chennai's Koyambedu, Guindy, Madipakkam and other low-lying areas in the city are reportedly flooded. Chennai’s public transport services have also been affected since Monday. Four trains were cancelled due to waterlogging between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations, and eight domestic flights were cancelled due to the unavailability of passengers. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department(IMD)has issued a red alert predicting isolated extremely heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. The department has also warned the state of intense rainfall on October 17 and 18.