Viral

Chennai PhD groom’s marriage demands from medico bride go viral; it will surprise you

The post, which gained nearly 2.4 lakh views and over 1,800 likes, has led to mixed reactions.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Chennai PhD groom’s marriage demands from medico bride go viral; it will surprise you
Every day, we come across bizarre stories on the internet, and the latest one involves a groom's long list of demands for his future bride. A WhatsApp message outlining his requirements has gone viral, sparking a heated debate on social media. The groom, a PhD and gold medalist, asked for a bride with a BMI under 24, who can handle all household chores independently and considers her job optional. The post, which gained nearly 2.4 lakh views and over 1,800 likes, has led to mixed reactions.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared the viral message on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, "This is the exact list of requirements that a groom sent to a prospective bride who is a medico. LOL."

 

 

The list starts with: “About bride – should be graceful, competent, and smart enough to manage home and family matters. She should be vibrant and energetic, adding to the family's lifestyle through food, clothing, and overall liveliness. Ideally, she should have a BMI under 24.”

Many people criticized the groom’s expectations as outdated and unrealistic, while some supported him, saying he was just clear about his preferences. One user commented, “Seems very unrealistic and old-fashioned. No smart woman would agree to this. He’ll stay single if he doesn’t change his thinking.” Another person said, “I appreciate him for knowing what he wants. Some women enjoy being homemakers, and just like we respect independent women, we should also respect those who choose this role."

Some questioned whether the message was real, with one user remarking, “Two minutes of silence for anyone who believes this really happened.” However, another user responded, "It’s funny people think this is fake, but I’ve met highly educated men who have said similar things to my face."

 

 

 

