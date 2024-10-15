Apart from vehicle gifts, the company has also raised the financial help for wedding ceremonies from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 this year

A Chennai-based IT company Team Detailing Solutions has gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees ahead of Diwali. The purpose of this scheme is to appreciate the efforts of the company’s 180 talented workers; most of them are from modest backgrounds in society.

The managing director, Sridhar Kannan, said that there is a need to recognise employees’ efforts through performance incentive schemes. This was done specifically to express our gratitude for their hard work in the achievement of the company’s goals. He said, “We are lucky to have great employees.” The cars range from small cars from Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz; they signify a dream come true for many employees who consider car ownership a dream come true.

This is not the first time Team Detailing Solutions has done that; in 2022, the firm provided cars to senior employees. Kannan also added that motivation and performance are used to determine who should be considered for these gifts. Employees can also opt to change their vehicles and pay the balance if they want a model that the company does not offer.

Apart from vehicle gifts, the company has also raised the financial help for wedding ceremonies from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 this year. This action also goes hand in hand with the company’s goal of creating a friendly working culture within the Team Detailing Solutions.

On the other hand, Tata Motors has also grabbed the headlines, for the company has given Diwali bonuses to nearly 10,000 permanent workers a day after the death of its former Chairman Ratan Tata. The employees were awarded Rs 49,000 each in addition to the compensation of contracted employees. Union President Shishupal Tomar remarked on the emotional significance of receiving bonuses during such a mournful time.

Such initiatives show that companies are increasingly beginning to appreciate employees’ contributions in a way that seeks to encourage employees to work harder.