Chennai: Father of college girl killed by stalker dies of cardiac arrest

After hearing about his daughter's passing, Manickam, the resident of Adambakkam, experienced a pain in his chest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

M Sathya: TOI
The father of M Sathya, a college student from Chennai who was killed on Thursday at St. Thomas Mount railway after being shoved in front of a moving suburban train by a stalker, passed away from a heart attack last night.
 
Manickam, the father of the Adambakkam resident, felt a pain in his chest after learning of his daughter's passing.
 
Late on Thursday night, Manickam (56), passed away in a private hospital in Chennai. After collapsing upon learning of the death of his daughter, he was taken to the hospital.
 
Police detained Satheesh (23), who on Thursday shoved Sathyapriya in front of a moving train. Even though the bystanders had tried to seize him, he had managed to flee after committing the heinous crime.
 
The son of a retired police sub-inspector, Satheesh was an eighth-grade dropout who had been stalking Sathyapriya for a few years. She reported him to the neighbourhood police station last week.
