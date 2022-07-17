Viral video: TN bridge painted like a chess broad ahead of Olympiad gets mixed reactions

Tamil Nadu bridge painted as chess board| Photo: Twitter (@supriyasahuias)

Right before the start of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai's Mahabalipuram, a new video from the city's Napier Bridge, painted like a chess board is surfacing on the Internet.

IAS Officer Supriya Sahu shared a clip which was recorded from inside a car. Along with the video, Ms Sahu wrote, “Chennai, the Chess Capital of India, is all set to host the grand Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a chess board.”

The idea of a bridge looking like a chess board received mixed reactions from the netizens.

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.

This year, more than 2,000 players are expected to participate in the Olympiad. The event will conclude on August 10. For the first time, in nearly 100 years of the history of the Chess Olympiad, India will play host. A total of 188 countries have registered for the upcoming event.

