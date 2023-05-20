Chennai airport shocker: 22 snakes and a chameleon seized from passenger's luggage

The airport can transform into an unpredictable, mind-boggling hub of chaos. Unforeseen circumstances tend to amplify the madness that unfolds within those bustling terminals. However, shattering all expectations and setting new standards for bizarre discoveries, the authorities at Chennai Airport achieved the remarkable feat of seizing a mind-boggling assortment of 22 snakes and a chameleon from a bewildered passenger's luggage.

In a spine-tingling revelation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in India took to social media to unveil photos and video footage documenting the extraordinary incident. Transparent plastic containers crammed with several colossal snakes, meticulously secured with the formidable grip of duct tape, took center stage in this surreal spectacle.

According to reports, this extraordinary event unfolded at Chennai Airport, where vigilant officials stumbled upon a menagerie of reptiles from different species, along with the enigmatic presence of a chameleon. The unsuspecting passenger, who had embarked on a journey from Kuala Lumpur to India, unwittingly became entangled in this bewildering episode.

Sources claim that the serpentine troupe and the chameleon emerged during a thorough examination of the traveler's belongings as she passed through customs at the Chennai Airport. Authorities, according to accounts, have identified the audacious individual responsible for this peculiar endeavor as a woman. Her checked bags concealed the chameleon and a collection of snakes, carefully transported all the way from Malaysia. Ultimately, these unconventional cargo items were confiscated under India's Wildlife Protection Act—an imperative legislation aimed at safeguarding the nation's rich ecological and environmental heritage.

Remarkably, history has a way of repeating itself. In a strikingly similar fashion, a previous incident unfolded in January, leaving customs agents flabbergasted yet again. Reports suggest that they intercepted a traveler carrying baggage housing a mesmerizing assortment of 45 ball pythons, three-star tortoises, three marmosets, and eight corn snakes. Astonishingly, this entourage of reptiles was promptly deported back to Bangkok, bringing an end to another peculiar chapter.

Read more: Resilient Punjab police dog defeats cancer, returns to duty; inspiring tale goes viral