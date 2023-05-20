Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Chennai airport shocker: 22 snakes and a chameleon seized from passenger's luggage

Bizarre Chennai airport incident: 22 snakes and a chameleon found in luggage.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Chennai airport shocker: 22 snakes and a chameleon seized from passenger's luggage
Chennai airport shocker: 22 snakes and a chameleon seized from passenger's luggage

The airport can transform into an unpredictable, mind-boggling hub of chaos. Unforeseen circumstances tend to amplify the madness that unfolds within those bustling terminals. However, shattering all expectations and setting new standards for bizarre discoveries, the authorities at Chennai Airport achieved the remarkable feat of seizing a mind-boggling assortment of 22 snakes and a chameleon from a bewildered passenger's luggage.

In a spine-tingling revelation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in India took to social media to unveil photos and video footage documenting the extraordinary incident. Transparent plastic containers crammed with several colossal snakes, meticulously secured with the formidable grip of duct tape, took center stage in this surreal spectacle.

According to reports, this extraordinary event unfolded at Chennai Airport, where vigilant officials stumbled upon a menagerie of reptiles from different species, along with the enigmatic presence of a chameleon. The unsuspecting passenger, who had embarked on a journey from Kuala Lumpur to India, unwittingly became entangled in this bewildering episode.

Sources claim that the serpentine troupe and the chameleon emerged during a thorough examination of the traveler's belongings as she passed through customs at the Chennai Airport. Authorities, according to accounts, have identified the audacious individual responsible for this peculiar endeavor as a woman. Her checked bags concealed the chameleon and a collection of snakes, carefully transported all the way from Malaysia. Ultimately, these unconventional cargo items were confiscated under India's Wildlife Protection Act—an imperative legislation aimed at safeguarding the nation's rich ecological and environmental heritage.

Remarkably, history has a way of repeating itself. In a strikingly similar fashion, a previous incident unfolded in January, leaving customs agents flabbergasted yet again. Reports suggest that they intercepted a traveler carrying baggage housing a mesmerizing assortment of 45 ball pythons, three-star tortoises, three marmosets, and eight corn snakes. Astonishingly, this entourage of reptiles was promptly deported back to Bangkok, bringing an end to another peculiar chapter.

Read more: Resilient Punjab police dog defeats cancer, returns to duty; inspiring tale goes viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.