‘Cheeti bachao, cheeti badhao’: Content creator’s hilarious Rs 1 lakh fine campaign for ants goes viral

Content creator Aryan Kataria recently asked people on the streets of Mumbai to stop walking when ants cross the road. In a funny video, he started a fun campaign called 'Chanti Bachao, Cheanti Badhao', which is similar to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. In this clip, Aryan stops people from walking on foot until the ants cross the road safely. If they don't do so, they have to pay a hefty fine.

Dressed in a neon jacket and carrying a whistle to look official, this content creator was standing on a busy road and asking people to stop as an ant was crossing the road. He told people that this is part of a new government campaign called "Chanti Bachao, Cheanti Badhao". He also warned that if even a single ant dies, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

While most people were confused, one man in the video was winning hearts. He supported Aryan Kataria's view, saying that ants are also living beings and need to be taken care of. His words struck a chord with people online who also praised him for showing respect to ants.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral, garnering lakhs of views and several comments. Some people on the street looked shocked, while others loved the humour.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, "I love the last one. He's just like me."

Another wrote, "The last guy is Jain."

A third user commented, ''Cheeti bachao cheeti badhao aandolan.''

Another user wrote, ''How can you just say all these with a straight face? Don't you feel like laughing like a maniac?''

Another user wrote, ''I saw you buying the whistle yesterday, knew something was coming up hahahah.''

