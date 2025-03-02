Dallas Police arrived at the scene around 1 pm on Saturday. The police department confirmed there was no active shooter at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. More information will be released when available.

Cheerleaders were seen rushing off the stage at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, during the National Cheerleading Association (NCA) All-Star National Championship. The venue was evacuated on Saturday, with some people claiming a shooting had occurred.

Social media video showed people running across streets, shouting about an alleged active shooter.

Dallas Police arrived at the scene around 1 pm on Saturday. The police department confirmed there was no active shooter at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. More information will be released when available.

Varsity Brands, the organisers of the NCA cheer competition, announced that the event had been suspended for the rest of the day.

The police reported that a fight between two individuals at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday afternoon caused multiple poles to fall, creating a loud noise inside the venue. Police confirmed that no shooting incident took place.

The noise led to panic, causing people to rush outside in a stampede, resulting in multiple non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-Star Championship, being held at the convention center this weekend, was expected to draw around 58,000 attendees to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A spokesperson confirmed that the competition will continue on Sunday.

Varsity Brands spokesperson Brian Bianco stated that the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star Championship will resume on Sunday. The NCA operates under Varsity Brands' Varsity Spirit division.

Dallas police confirmed that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was evacuated "as a precaution."

Authorities added that they "suspended activities for today" and would coordinate with event staff to "ensure a safe environment when we resume the event."

Event security officials are assisting police in investigating the safety concerns reported at the venue.