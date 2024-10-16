The staggering cost of Gurgaon's apartment has prompted comparisons to properties in some of the world's most renowned locations, with users even looking up the prices of apartments in the Burj Khalifa for context.

A recent post by X user Abhinav Kukreja, who identifies as a "recovering founder," has sparked astonishment across social media by highlighting the exorbitant prices of luxury apartments in Gurgaon. Kukreja shared images of DLF's upscale project, The Dahlias, located on Golf Course Road, featuring lavish amenities like a private theatre, a games room, an ice bath area, and premium spa facilities. The most shocking revelation was the starting price of Rs 75 crore for the smallest unit.

Kukreja expressed his disbelief, saying, "Can't believe they cooked this in Gurgaon," further emphasising the shock over the lavish features and high prices of the apartments. The staggering cost has prompted comparisons to properties in some of the world's most renowned locations, with users even looking up the prices of apartments in the Burj Khalifa for context.

Can’t believe they cooked this in Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/p8XFLlehXf — Abhinav Kukreja (@kukreja_abhinav) May 19, 2024

An X user revealed that the smallest unit in the new development spans an impressive 9,500 square feet and is projected to sell for about Rs 80,000 per square foot. He noted, "This means that there is now a building in Gurgaon where the cheapest home costs approximately Rs 75 crore ($9 million)," which has heightened the astonishment among potential buyers and observers.

As reactions poured in on social media, many users expressed their disbelief and considered alternatives. One user remarked, "You can get a facing view in Italy for the same price with much better facilities," underscoring the absurdity of the pricing compared to global options. Another user added, Rs 75 crore for a Gurgaon apartment or an apartment of the same size in the tallest and poshest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, where apartments start at ₹6 crore for 1 BHK. Tough choice..."

A third user commented, “For 1.2 million you could get an apartment in Manhattan near Times Square…”