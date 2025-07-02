ChatGPT helps content creator pay off Rs 10 lakh in debt, here's how it happened

Jennifer took to her TikTok to share her experience, with many viewers responded with support.

With ChatGPT, users have been receiving continuous support and assistance with instant responses. The OpenAI chatbot’s communication skills have ensured seamless interaction with global audiences. Interestingly, ChatGPT helped a user to pay off debt worth Rs 10 lakhs. A 35-year-old content creator, Jennifer Allan, took help from the AI chatbot to reduce her debt by signing up for a personal 30-day challenge.

How did ChatGPT help the user pay off debt?

Jennifer created a personal 30-day challenge and asked ChatGPT for one small actionable task daily, which could save or earn her money. The AI chatbot assisted her debt journey by suggesting saving tips, budgeting prompts and a debt tracker and even found Rs 8.4 lakhs in lost accounts. According to a Newsweek report, ChatGPT offered her a pantry-only food plan, cancel unnecessary subscriptions, and sell unused items, among other saving tips.

Using ChatGPT’s meal plans, Jennifer helped her reduce grocery expenses by nearly Rs 50,000 per month. At the end of the 30-day challenge, she had already paid off $12,078.93. Jennifer took to her TikTok to share her experience, with many viewers responded with support.

How did Jennifer’s financial struggle begin?

Jennifer’s financial struggles started after her daughter's birth. To support her expenditure, she took the assistance of a credit card. But soon debt piled up, leaving her in distress. “It wasn’t some big financial hack. It was the act of facing it every day—of tracking it, talking about it, looking at it every day. I stopped being afraid of my numbers, she told The Newsweek about how ChatGPT became a game changer in her finance tracking journey. “We weren’t living lavishly. We were just surviving. But the debt piled up while I wasn’t looking,” she added. Further, she credited ChatGPT for understanding her finances and structuring it without judgment. “You don’t have to know all the answers—you just have to stop pretending it’s not happening,” she noted.