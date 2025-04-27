A woman, from Paris, revealed that ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, had identified her cancer symptoms almost a year before doctors made the diagnosis.

In times when googling for symptoms and diagnosis has become a common practice, the advent of ChatGPT has raised expectations. The AI chatbot has become a go-to tool for many seeking health information, as people use it to analyze symptoms, explore potential diagnoses, and gather insights on various medical conditions, often before or alongside consulting healthcare professionals. But never would one have wondered that it could help detect symptoms perfectly, even before a doctor does. One such incident has gone viral where a woman identified her cancer symptoms with ChatGPT much before the doctor’s diagnosis.

Marly Garnreiter, a 27-year-old from Paris, is set to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with blood cancer. Remarkably, her journey took an unexpected turn when she revealed that ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, had identified her cancer symptoms almost a year before doctors made the diagnosis.

Marly's ordeal began after her father's passing due to colon cancer, which led her to attribute her persistent night sweats and skin irritation to stress. Despite these concerning symptoms, medical checkups at the time failed to reveal any serious health issues, with her test results coming back normal. However, Marly's conversation with ChatGPT would later prove to be a pivotal moment in her diagnosis.

Marly, diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, was shocked that an AI tool recognised her symptoms before medical systems did. She didn't want her family to relive her father's struggle with cancer. Fortunately, Hodgkin lymphoma has a high recovery rate when detected early, with an 80% five-year survival rate. Marly endured common symptoms like fatigue, abdominal pain, and night sweats. As she undergoes treatment, she hopes her story inspires others to trust their instincts and seek additional opinions. She emphasizes listening to one's body and staying connected to one's inner self, encouraging others to be proactive about their health.