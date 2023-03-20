Search icon
‘ChatGPT after having to deal with humans everyday’: Elon Musk’s tweet sets off meme fest

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO publishes a meme that describes how ChatGPT "feels" after receiving multiple daily requests.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

Picture credits: Twitter- @elonmusk

There have been numerous talks on the AI chatbot since OpenAI released ChatGPT. Not only are people utilising the all-inclusive language tool to write a thesis, emails, and other things, but they are also sharing posts about ChatGPT on social media. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, joined in the conversation by tweeting about chatbots.

It displays how AI "feels" after responding to several commands throughout the day. As was to be expected, the meme caught the attention of social media users, who responded to it in a hilarious way.

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, published a meme with the phrase, "ChatGPT after having to deal with humans every day." It features American actor Ben Affleck as ChatGPT smoking and sporting a dejected expression. The meme has received 38M views on the micro-blogging platform. Several Twitter users have shared hilarious memes on the post. Let's check them out.

 

 

