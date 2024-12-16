The viral video showcases him at the clinic, undergoing the unusual procedure of having gold teeth installed. Social media users have quickly chimed in, with reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief.

Gold chains, rings, biscuits, and mangalsutras are often seen, but this time, a man has taken it up a notch by getting gold teeth with his name engraved on them. The entire journey, from visiting the dentist to the final fitting, was captured on video and has gone viral, igniting a flurry of reactions.

Rather than going to the dentist for standard dental work, this man had a more extravagant aim: to make his smile unforgettable—literally. The viral video showcases him at the clinic, undergoing the unusual procedure of having gold teeth installed. Social media users have quickly chimed in, with reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief. While some have affectionately called him “Gold Bhai,” others have labeled the stunt as sheer absurdity. Regardless of the mixed opinions, the video has garnered millions of views on Instagram, demonstrating that his bold choice certainly caught attention.

The teeth themselves are the highlight of the spectacle. Engraved with the name “Rajan,” the clip opens with a close-up of the custom gold teeth. It then transitions to the dentist carefully fitting them into Rajan's mouth, securing them among his front teeth. Once the procedure is finished, Rajan beams with a wide, sparkling smile, proudly showcasing his new look. This video has left Instagram users flabbergasted. One of the users wrote, "Bro is carrying his whole identification inside his mouth." Another user chimed, "Chhapri ultra pro max."