‘Chappal heist’: Man asks shopkeeper for donation, here’s what happened next – WATCH viral video

People living in India often encounter a lot of people asking for donations on the streets and in market areas. Though the donation seekers are usually used to living in the world of rejection, sometimes they get frustrated and can have hilarious reactions.

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, a man was seeking a donation from a shopkeeper who further refused to give any money to the person. The reaction of the man upon getting rejection from the shopkeeper left netizens in splits!

The video shows a man approaching a shopkeeper seeking a donation from him, but gets rejected upon approaching him. This leaves the scammer seeking donation frustrated, and he decided to steal the shopkeeper’s footwear instead!

The man decided not to leave empty-handed from the shop and planned his ‘chappal heist’ with stealth. He kept talking to the shopkeeper to make him preoccupied and then stole the flip-flops outside of his shop without him noticing.

The stealth and sneaky manner in which the scammer stole the shopkeeper’s footwear left the netizens impressed with his skills and made the clip go viral. The video was uploaded by a popular meme page called Ghantaa and has over 47,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the video, and left hilarious comments on the video. One Instagram user said, “Aaya hoon kuch to lekar jaunga” while another user said, “Ye mandir nahi hai bhai!”