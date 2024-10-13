A video of an uncontrolled elephant creating havoc in Bihar's Saran district has gone viral on the internet.

An elephant lost control during a Dussehra fair (mela) in Saran district, Bihar, on Saturday. The animal trampled multiple cars and created chaos in the market area for over two hours. A mahout eventually succeeded in calming the agitated elephant and led it to a quiet garden.

Videos of the incident, which have circulated widely on social media, captured the furious elephant charging through the streets of Saran, Bihar. The video showed several people riding on the elephant's back as it rammed into and trampled multiple cars, instilling fear among local residents.

Police reported that a team was sent to the scene after receiving alerts about the elephant incident; however, they were unable to control the animal.

However, a mahout was called in, and he successfully calmed the massive tusker. He, along with a team of forest department officials, guided the elephant to a secluded garden.

Police reported that the elephant caused damage to several vehicles during its rampage. They also noted that one person was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital, where his condition is currently stable.

Meanwhile, What tiggered the elephand and the cause of the its sudden aggression is still unknown.