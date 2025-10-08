Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

The Channel Tunnel connects England and France, lying 20 miles below the ocean. Completed in 1994, it is the longest underwater passage, carrying high-speed trains and vehicles. This engineering feat symbolises international cooperation and supports eco-friendly travel between the UK and Europe.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean
Deep beneath the waters of the English Channel lies one of the most remarkable engineering feats in the world, the Channel Tunnel, often called the Chunnel. Spanning approximately 50.45 kilometres or 31.3 miles, this undersea tunnel silently connects Folkestone in England with Coquelles in France, running up to 20 miles below the sea surface at its deepest point.

Completed in 1994, the Channel Tunnel is the longest undersea tunnel in the world, with 37.9 kilometres or 23.5 miles of it running beneath the seabed. It serves as a critical transport link between the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, carrying high-speed Eurostar passenger trains, freight trains, and vehicle shuttle trains for cars, buses, and trucks.

Constructed over six years at a cost of more than nine billion British pounds, which is equivalent to over sixteen billion pounds today, the tunnel is an engineering marvel. It consists of three separate tunnels: two for trains and a central service tunnel used for maintenance and emergencies. Trains travel through the tunnel at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour or 100 miles per hour, reducing travel time between London and Paris to just over two hours.

The tunnel was bored through a layer of chalk marl beneath the seabed, chosen for its relative stability and impermeability. Workers from both countries worked simultaneously from either side and eventually met in a historic breakthrough forty meters below the ocean floor.

Far from just a transportation convenience, the Channel Tunnel represents a symbol of international cooperation, overcoming geographical, political, and engineering challenges. It is also an eco-friendly alternative to air and sea travel, helping reduce carbon emissions.

Despite being over thirty years old, the Chunnel remains a heavily guarded infrastructure asset, equipped with advanced safety systems, CCTV surveillance, and air filtration. These features make it not only a logistical triumph but also a safe and secure route for travel.

Today, the Channel Tunnel stands as a hidden yet vital lifeline beneath the sea, a true modern marvel quietly connecting nations, economies, and people.

