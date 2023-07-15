Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch view taken from flight goes viral

Chandrayaan 3 launch video: The view was captured from an Indigo aircraft between Chennai and Dhaka.

India on Friday launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) third lunar mission, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2:30 pm.

All Indians were excited to see the launch. Crowds gathered at the space centre to watch the history-making launch. Not just that, millions of people watched the launch on YouTube. Meanwhile, a lucky flight passenger captured the spectacular launch on his phone. The video of the Chandrayaan 3 launch from the plane window has gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the view was captured from an Indigo aircraft between Chennai and Dhaka. Check out the viral video here:

Chandrayaan 3 Seen from Dhaka - Chennai Flight. pic.twitter.com/BnlgDOCNDD July 14, 2023

India is eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration. It has so far only been accomplished by the US, China and the former Soviet Union. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully on Friday.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth. Chandrayaan-3 will demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more