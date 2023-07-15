Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 75 crore cheaper than Adipurush movie budget, claims viral tweet, netizens react

The tweet claims that while Adipurush was made on a budget of Rs 700 crore, Chandrayaan 3 had a budget of Rs 615 crore.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush continue to be a target of more trolling. This time a viral tweet claims that Om Raut spent more money making his movie than the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spent on Chandrayaan 3, the third lunar exploration mission.

One month after the movie's debut, the trolls continue. The fact that the movie was made on a big budget and fell short of expectations appalled people.

According to the tweet, Chandrayaan 3's budget was Rs 615 crore while Adipurush's budget was Rs 700 crore. The tweet stated, “Approximate Budget • Adipurush - ₹700 Crore •Chandrayaan 3 - ₹615 Crore Gives a Fair Understanding of Priorities," the tweet read.

The tweet has split the internet in two, despite the fact that its legitimacy cannot be verified. Several people on social media are currently posting humorous memes to make fun of Adipurush.

“Adipurush-600 crores, Chandrayaan 3-Approx 615 crores. So if producers of movies can donate to the government, we may have Chandrayan 4 Jokes apart, we are damn proud of ISRO (sic)," one of the tweets read.