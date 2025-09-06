Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, time, sutak period, do’s and don’ts for lunar eclipse in India

Chandra Grahan 2025 will occur on September 7–8. Know the exact lunar eclipse timings in India, along with important do’s and don’ts. From spiritual practices, mantra chanting, and ritual baths to restrictions on food and auspicious work, here’s everything to follow during the eclipse.

The year 2025 will witness a total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) on the night of September 7-8, a celestial event that holds both astronomical and spiritual significance. This eclipse coincides with Pitru Paksha Purnima, making it an especially powerful day for spiritual practices and remembering ancestors.

Date and Time of Chandra Grahan 2025

The eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM IST on September 7, 2025, and end at 2:25 AM IST on September 8, 2025. The period of totality, when the Moon will appear blood red, will last from around 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM. Visible across India and several other regions, the eclipse is expected to draw attention from both skywatchers and devotees.

Do’s during Chandra Grahan

Take a ritual bath before and after the eclipse to cleanse the body and mind.

Sprinkle Gangajal in the home and on idols after the eclipse to dispel negative energies.

Add Tulsi leaves or Kusha grass to stored food and water to neutralise inauspicious effects.

Pregnant women are advised to keep a coconut with water in their lap and immerse it later in running water as a protective measure.

Don’ts during Chandra Grahan

Avoid cooking, eating, or drinking during the eclipse period.

Refrain from starting any new or auspicious work, such as weddings or Griha Pravesh.

Do not touch idols, sacred plants like Tulsi, or enter temples during the eclipse.

Stay away from sharp objects such as knives or scissors.

Avoid sleeping, as remaining spiritually aware is considered more beneficial.

The Chandra Grahan of September 7–8, 2025, is not only a rare astronomical phenomenon but also a spiritually charged event. By observing the traditional do’s and don’ts, one can harness its cosmic energy for purification, protection, and inner growth.

