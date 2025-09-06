Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, time, sutak period, do’s and don’ts for lunar eclipse in India

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
Chandra Grahan 2025 will occur on September 7–8. Know the exact lunar eclipse timings in India, along with important do’s and don’ts. From spiritual practices, mantra chanting, and ritual baths to restrictions on food and auspicious work, here’s everything to follow during the eclipse.
The year 2025 will witness a total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) on the night of September 7-8, a celestial event that holds both astronomical and spiritual significance. This eclipse coincides with Pitru Paksha Purnima, making it an especially powerful day for spiritual practices and remembering ancestors.
The eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM IST on September 7, 2025, and end at 2:25 AM IST on September 8, 2025. The period of totality, when the Moon will appear blood red, will last from around 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM. Visible across India and several other regions, the eclipse is expected to draw attention from both skywatchers and devotees.
The Chandra Grahan of September 7–8, 2025, is not only a rare astronomical phenomenon but also a spiritually charged event. By observing the traditional do’s and don’ts, one can harness its cosmic energy for purification, protection, and inner growth.
