'Chandni Chowk to China': Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani's 'right hand', is now CEO of...

India star practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour

Pusha T, DIVINE to headline second edition of Gully Fest; details inside

This small country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China, since 2010, name will leave you surprised

Viral

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

The video features a Chinese vendor expertly preparing the dish and serving it to eager customers in Shenzhen.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers
India's diverse culinary landscape shines through its exceptional cuisine, which has delighted taste buds globally. From the aromatic chicken tikka masala to the zesty pani puris, Indian gastronomy has frequently captivated the international palate. Now a video of a street vendor making Amritsari Kulcha, a cherished flatbread originating from Amritsar in Punjab, in China is going viral on the internet.

The Amritsari Kulcha which is stuffed bread, commonly filled with seasoned potatoes, paneer, or mixed vegetables, has recently gained widespread popularity worldwide. 

The video, posted by the page named Amritsar Is Live, shows the sale of an Amritsari Kulcha on the streets of Shenzhen, China. The clip showcases a street vendor expertly preparing the kulcha, from rolling the dough to baking it in a traditional tandoor, mirroring the process of Indian street vendors. Once the kulcha is cooked, the vendor wraps it in a paper bag, ready to be served. The text overlaid on the video read, “In Shenzhen, China, we get to see Amritsari Kulcha – the famous dish of Amritsar.”

The page which posted the video, captioned it, “Amritsari Kulcha In Shenzhen, China."

The video, with more than 8,00,000 views, has sparked a flurry of responses from Indian food lovers worldwide. Indians couldn't contain their excitement as they watched the beloved delicacy making its mark in a foreign land.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “How beautiful! Congratulations to you. This is so heartwarming to see.” Another said, “Being an Amritsari, this is more authentic than ‘Amritsari Kulcha from Delhi.’”

A third user wrote, “Punjabi lifestyle and culture are completely unique in nature and have no match.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement