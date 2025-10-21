FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Chandigarh company owner gifts 51 SUVs to his employees on Diwali, netizens ask, 'Koi scope hai kya?'

MK Bhatia, the founder and chairman of MITS group, gave away brand-new Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to dozens of his top-performing staff members. Videos of his act have gone viral on social media platforms and netizens are mighty impressed, to say the least. Read on for more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 01:09 AM IST

The owner of a pharmaceutical company based in Chandigarh handed out as many as 51 luxury cars to his employees on the occasion of Diwali 2025. Videos of his act have gone viral on social media platforms and netizens are mighty impressed, to say the least. MK Bhatia, the founder and chairman of MITS group, gave away brand-new Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to dozens of his top-performing staff members. The company also held a grand Diwali celebration at its Chandigarh centre.

Bhatia's dramatic business turnaround

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Bhatia has a history of making such grand gestures, and has given cars to his employees on previous Diwalis as well. The report said that Bhatia had faced bankruptcy in 2002 after his medical store endured heavy losses. But in a dramatic turnaround, Bhatia tasted success with MITS over a decade later and reportedly has 12 companies to his name as of today.

Reactions on social media

Videos of Bhatia handing out keys of the shiny new cars to his staffers have gone crazy viral on social media and also garnered a range of reactions from users. Many said they felt envious of the employees and joked that they would like to join the firm. "Microbiology ki degree hai merepass?? Koi scope hai kyaa company join karne kaa? (sic)" one user wrote. Another suggested that the car loan installments would be recovered from the employees. "Aur internally EMI salary se deduct hoga jo news mein nahi aayegaa," the user quipped.

