Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani on Swiggy to savor India-Pakistan ODI world cup thriller

In an ODI World Cup match that saw India triumph over Pakistan, a family from Chandigarh seized the spotlight by ordering an astonishing 70 biryanis through Swiggy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

 In an exhilarating showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India secured yet another resounding victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in an ODI World Cup match. However, it was a unique off-field spectacle that drew attention. A family hailing from Chandigarh celebrated India's cricketing success by placing an astounding order for 70 biryanis through the popular online delivery platform, Swiggy.

As the Indian team embarked on their pursuit of a target of 192 runs, this biryani extravaganza unfolded. Swiggy, quick to spot the unconventional celebration, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the captivating tale. According to the post, the family's order for 70 biryanis was made during India's gripping run chase against Pakistan on a Saturday.

The post quickly sparked a flurry of comments from social media users. Some, inspired by the family's gesture, sought to leverage the occasion for their own advantage, while others applauded Swiggy's creative marketing approach.

One user humorously requested, "Give me a free order coupon if India wins today."

Another user acknowledged the brilliance of the marketing ploy, writing, "This is called a marketing strategy."

This biryani celebration is not an isolated incident. In a strikingly similar episode, a woman residing in Bengaluru had previously ordered 62 biryanis during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match held in Pallekele in September, highlighting the fervor and enthusiasm that cricket ignites among fans.

