As the highly anticipated final of the Champions Trophy approaches, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

Rohit Sharma-led team India is set to face their arch-rivals, New Zealand, in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9th, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Indian team have showcased their dominance in the group stage, securing victories against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. This consistent performance earned them the top spot in Group A, securing their place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, New Zealand finished second in Group A, securing their spot in the final after a hard-fought victory against South Africa in the semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This marks the third time India and New Zealand will clash in an ICC final, with New Zealand emerging victorious in the previous two encounters. Their most recent ICC triumph came in 2021, when they defeated India in the World Test Championship final.

Here are some top memes.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user shared an image of Rohit Sharma along with his teammates and wrote, "It's not just India vs New Zealand tomorrow, it's going to be India vs the rest of the cricketing world including CSK."

Another said, "Bless him God."

A third user wrote, "Every Indian right now before the final match of India vs New Zealand."

"Khada hu aaj bhi vhi," wrote a forth user.

"After 25 years, we will have India Vs New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. We lost in that game but hopefully not again. God be kind," another wrote.

While a seperate user shared this meme on X, formerly Twitter.