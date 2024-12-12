Gukesh is now the first teenager to ever become World Chess Champion.

At just 18 years old, Gukesh Dommaraju from India has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. He defeated China’s Ding Liren in the final game, which ended after a late mistake by Ding. The match, tied at 6.5 points each, seemed to be heading for a draw, but Gukesh capitalized on Ding's blunder to claim victory.

Gukesh is the first Indian to win the World Chess Championship since Viswanathan Anand in 2012. This win adds to his incredible year, which also includes winning the Candidates 2024 tournament and helping India secure gold at the Chess Olympiad.

Gukesh is now the first teenager to ever become World Chess Champion. His achievement has gone viral on social media, with fans everywhere celebrating his success. Hashtags, congratulations, and messages of support are flooding the internet as people from all over the world cheer for this young champion. His win has inspired millions and shows that age is no limit to success.