Chairs fly as violent brawl erupts among kabaddi players at IIT Kanpur, video goes viral

During the annual sports festival at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, a kabaddi match turned chaotic as members of two competing teams engaged in a violent brawl, using chairs as weapons.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

In a shocking turn of events, a kabaddi match during the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur's annual sports festival, Udghosh, devolved into a violent brawl as members of two competing teams resorted to using chairs as weapons. The incident, which has gained widespread attention on social media, has left many stunned by the behavior of the participants.

The video footage circulating on various social media platforms reveals a chaotic scene where students from the two opposing teams engage in chair-throwing and physical altercations that more closely resemble a WWE wrestling match than a college sporting event. The colleges represented by these teams, as well as the specific cause of the altercation, remain undisclosed at this time.

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing a staggering 180,000 views and garnering over a thousand likes. Online reactions to the incident have been mixed, with some expressing shock and disbelief. One user commented, "And they are the brightest minds of the country," while another found humor in the midst of the chaos, remarking, "That one guy sitting on the table, chilling is my spirit animal."

Offering context to the incident, another user clarified that the video is from Udghosh 2023, the annual inter-collegiate sports competition at IIT Kanpur, featuring around 400 participating colleges. Remarkably, both of the belligerent parties involved were not students of IIT but represented other colleges, adding an ironic twist to the incident.

Some users couldn't resist making light of the situation, humorously speculating, "Preparations for 2024 Olympics in full swing."

In response to the altercation, IIT Kanpur released an official statement denouncing the incident and emphasizing its contradiction with the festival's core value of sportsmanship. The institution took swift action, banning the involved teams from further participation. Additionally, the concerned institutions to which the teams belonged were notified and advised to address the matter on their end to prevent similar incidents in the future. IIT Kanpur reaffirmed its commitment to upholding sportsmanship values and creating a positive and conducive environment for students and participants.

