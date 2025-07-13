Chai entrepreneur Dolly Chaiwala opens franchise, claims it is 'India's 1st viral street brand', netizens question its uniqueness
The announcement was made on Instagram by @dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur, stating, "Announcement. The Dolly Chai Wala Franchise is officially open. It's India's first viral street brand."
Dolly Chaiwala, known for his distinctive tea-serving style and viral fame after serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is expanding his brand. He has announced the launch of his franchise, "Dolly Chai Wala Franchise," described as "India's first viral street brand."
The announcement was made on Instagram by @dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur, stating, "Announcement. The Dolly Chai Wala Franchise is officially open. It's India's first viral street brand, and now... it's a business opportunity. From carts to flagship cafes, we're launching nationwide and looking for real people with real passion to carry this dream forward. If you've ever wanted to build something big, something desi, something truly legendary – this is your moment. Limited cities. Unlimited chai. Yeh India ka pehla viral street brand hai – aur ab yeh ek zabardast business mauka ban chuka hai. Applications open now."
The official Instagram page also provided a link via Stories for applications. According to the form, the Dolly Chaiwala franchise will offer three formats: a basic cart stall priced between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, a store model ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22 lakh, and a flagship café setup costing between Rs 39 lakh and Rs 43 lakh.
Social media recation
The post has gained significant traction and elicited various reactions. Many users expressed surprise and enthusiasm. One user commented, “Now, the real success path begins, Mama. Go big, make Nagpur proud and stand out!” Another wrote, “Who is finding this hard to digest!? Anyways, congratulations to him.”
A third user questioned, "how safe it is?"
“Everything has a trend for a limited time. After some time, that trend fades away. Just like that, Dolly’s trend is also settling. Time is fast, and people want something new every day,”said a forth user.
“Kis kis ko yeh hazam nahi hua!? Anyways, congratulations to him,”wrote a fifth user.
About Dolly Chaiwala's tea stall
Dolly Chaiwala's tea stall, "Dolly Ki Tapri," is situated in Sadar Bazar, Nagpur. The stall reportedly generates revenue of Rs 1 Lakh per month. However, the stall's legal recognition is unconfirmed, and it is still considered an encroachment on the footpath.