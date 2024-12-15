Nitin Saluja, the founder of the chai chain Chaayo, invited Simon Wong to visit one of their locations.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, expressed his disappointment after receiving a "tasteless" cup of chai at a cafe in Gurugram. In a post on X, Wong shared that he paid Rs 169, including tax, for the chai, which was served in a traditional kulhad (earthen cup), but found it lacking in taste.

Wong said, “The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. ₹169 with tax,” sharing images of the kulhad and the café's interior. However, he did not reveal the name of the eatery, his post quickly went viral, garnering over 2,53,000 views and eliciting numerous reactions.

The post even gained the attention of Nitin Saluja, the founder of the chai chain Chaayos. In a public response, Saluja invited Wong to visit one of their locations, saying, "Hon'ble Mr. Wong, in the name of deep India-SG friendship, I invite you for a cup of chai at a Chaayos near you. While we enjoy our chai, I’ll share our commitment to getting every chai right, including our no-questions-asked replacement policy!”

The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. Rs 169 with tax. HC Wong. pic.twitter.com/PMVwnvUS2y — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 14, 2024

His candid review resonated with social media users, leading to a flood of suggestions, invitations, and critiques. Many expressed sympathy for his experience and recommended that he try India's roadside tea stalls for a more authentic and budget-friendly chai experience.

Taking to the comment section, a user said, “Sir, you should try a normal tea stall. Overpriced cafés can’t capture the essence of real Indian chai.” Another commenter pointed out, “For ₹169, you could have treated 16 others to chai from a roadside vendor – without taxes and with far more flavour!”

Another said, “Agreed, sir. The ₹169 isn’t just for the chai; it’s for the table, ambience, and free Wi-Fi. But if you want real Bhartiya chai, I’d like to invite you to my home.

In response to the wave of hospitality, Wong expressed his gratitude, stating, “The true beauty of India lies in her people. I am overwhelmed by the torrent of invitations to have a cup of the best homemade chai. I humbly thank you all.”