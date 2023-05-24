Search icon
'Chaa gaye babua': Korean man's fluent Bihari accent impresses internet, viral video

Another video that has gone popular recently shows a Korean man speaking Bihari flawlessly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

New Delhi: Many people come to India from all over the world to learn our language. You've probably come across several content creators that have incorporated Indian culture into their lifestyle and are well-liked by desi netizens. But have you seen footage where a foreigner may be heard fluently speaking an Indian language? Such videos are frequently interesting, and the foreigner's abilities may astound us. Another video that has gone popular recently shows a Korean man speaking Bihari flawlessly.

The clip depicts a Korean man exploring several locations in Patna. His accent is perfect, and it will leave you speechless.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Interestingly, Charlie has lived in Patna since he was two years old. He discussed his background in Indian culture in one of his debut videos on Instagram. "I grew up in Patna, Bihar, since one year old up until I was 20 years old. I naturally spoke Hindi and also adapted the Indian accent when speaking English. As a kid, I didn't like my accent and felt unconfident and uncomfortable about speaking English. This lack of confidence lead me to being timid, introverted, and reserved, especially when it came to interacting with English speakers," he stated.

Since it was shared a few days ago, the video has suddenly gone viral, with over 6 lakh views. The Korean man's impeccable Bihari accent stunned and pleasantly surprised viewers.

"Pehli baar koi Korean ladka pasand aaya hai," one person stated.

"Dekho Bihar se BTS army wali ladkiyon ke rishte naa aa jayein," another amusingly predicted.

"Can't believe my own ears, bhayankar accent hai bhaiya," a third person said.

 

 

 

 

 

