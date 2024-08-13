Microsoft users ALERT: Govt warns of 'medium risk's in..., full list of affected software

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent a word of caution that several flaws in Microsoft Windows have been identified that could enable an attacker to gain a higher level of control on the targeted system. These vulnerabilities impact Windows 10, Windows 11, and multiple Windows server versions, especially those with Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup.

According to CERT-In advisory, it is medium severities because these vulnerabilities can potentially re-introduce previously mitigated issues or bypass VBS protections.

List of Software that are affected are:-



Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2016

Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 24H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows Server 2022, 23H2 Edition (Server Core installation)

Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 23H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 22H2 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 11 Version 22H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 11 version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 11 version 21H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2019

Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems

To the best of now, there are no patches available to fix these vulnerabilities. In the prevention of such threats, CERT-In encourages users to upgrade their systems to the current edition. Users are advised to keep an eye out for any further information from Microsoft on any future patch.